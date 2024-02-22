Addison Capital Co Buys 346 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after buying an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.70. 6,491,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,969,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

