Addison Capital Co Has $1.77 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 1.4% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Copart by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,494,000 after buying an additional 513,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Copart by 93.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after buying an additional 7,122,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,367. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

