Addison Capital Co Has $3.20 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Addison Capital Co decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.5% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 65,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 98,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.18. 5,175,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,618,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $527.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $183.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,898 shares of company stock worth $7,518,819 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

