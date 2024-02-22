Addison Capital Co Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $322.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,163. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $334.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.21. The company has a market capitalization of $163.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

