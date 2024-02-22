Addison Capital Co Sells 4,029 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 282,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,158. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

