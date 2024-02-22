Addison Capital Co Sells 609 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Addison Capital Co lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.01. 4,112,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,469. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

