Addison Capital Co Trims Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Addison Capital Co decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 521,454 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC by 37.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after purchasing an additional 484,500 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,433. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $130.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

