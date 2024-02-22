Aditya Kohli Sells 6,000 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 843,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aditya Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HilleVax alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $89,280.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $91,920.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $132,369.38.

HilleVax Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. 187,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,064. HilleVax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $729.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in HilleVax by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in HilleVax by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HilleVax by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLVX. HC Wainwright began coverage on HilleVax in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLVX

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.