Aditya Kohli Sells 6,000 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 843,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Aditya Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $89,280.00.
- On Monday, February 12th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $91,920.00.
- On Thursday, February 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $132,369.38.
HilleVax Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. 187,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,064. HilleVax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $729.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLVX. HC Wainwright began coverage on HilleVax in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLVX
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HilleVax
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.