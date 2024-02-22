Adtran Networks (ETR:ADV) Trading Up 0.3%

Adtran Networks SE (ETR:ADV – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €20.10 ($21.61) and last traded at €20.05 ($21.56). Approximately 4,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.00 ($21.51).

Adtran Networks Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51.

About Adtran Networks

(Get Free Report)

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtran Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtran Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.