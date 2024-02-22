agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $9.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get agilon health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGL

agilon health Stock Down 3.1 %

Insider Transactions at agilon health

AGL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 3,271,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,705,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. agilon health has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Capital World Investors increased its stake in agilon health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,821,000 after buying an additional 3,162,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in agilon health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after purchasing an additional 220,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in agilon health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,203,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,835 shares in the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.