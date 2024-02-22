Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 2,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Air New Zealand Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

