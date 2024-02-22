Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.30. The company had a trading volume of 571,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,081. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.12 and its 200-day moving average is $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

