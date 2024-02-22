Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.71. 135,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 927,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25.

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $845,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 650,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,071 shares of company stock valued at $605,921. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 225.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 346,317 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.