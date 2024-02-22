Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $912.5-933.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.22 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.140 EPS.

Alarm.com Stock Up 1.5 %

ALRM traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.98. 388,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,558. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $71.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $24,722,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 101.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 104.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 51,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $2,967,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

