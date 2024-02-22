Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.97

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$84.97 and last traded at C$84.88, with a volume of 383950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.5758092 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

