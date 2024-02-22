Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Earnings Results

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Allegion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.15 EPS.

Allegion stock opened at $131.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.26. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $112.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 225,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 628,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after buying an additional 91,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

