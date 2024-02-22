ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.900 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

ALLETE Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ALE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.58. 72,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,594. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 65.58%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

