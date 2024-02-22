Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $273,358.80 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) EVP David Sponsel sold 17,820 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $273,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 654,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $40,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

Alphatec stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,842. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.67. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $81,506,000 after acquiring an additional 778,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alphatec by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,996,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after buying an additional 1,361,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

