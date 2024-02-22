Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,689 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned 0.09% of Amcor worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amcor by 1,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,264,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

