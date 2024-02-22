Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.52-4.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.81. 2,648,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,289,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,838,000 after acquiring an additional 180,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ameren by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,337,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

