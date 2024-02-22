Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.520-4.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ameren also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.52-4.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,549. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

