American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.76 EPS.

AMH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,187,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,038.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

