American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

