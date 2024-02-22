American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

AMH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.