Amit Yoran Sells 12,329 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $569,846.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,444 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90.

On Thursday, January 18th, Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $109,434.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $227,033.46.

Tenable Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 0.96. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $56,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $32,199,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 680,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

