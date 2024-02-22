Analyzing TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) & Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Adecoagro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adecoagro and TerrAscend’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecoagro $1.35 billion 0.79 $108.14 million $1.37 7.30 TerrAscend $247.83 million 2.01 -$329.91 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend.

Adecoagro has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adecoagro and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecoagro 10.45% 13.93% 5.33% TerrAscend -21.36% -16.01% -6.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Adecoagro and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecoagro 1 2 2 0 2.20 TerrAscend 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adecoagro currently has a consensus target price of $11.56, suggesting a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Adecoagro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Summary

Adecoagro beats TerrAscend on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, and powder milk. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol, sugar, and electricity. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and the realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

