Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Plans $0.61 Dividend

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Ansell stock remained flat at $63.11 on Thursday. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. Ansell has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $75.95.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

