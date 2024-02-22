Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Plans $0.61 Dividend

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Ansell Stock Performance
Shares of Ansell stock remained flat at $63.11 on Thursday. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. Ansell has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $75.95.
About Ansell
