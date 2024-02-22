ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Trading 2.8% Higher

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.
