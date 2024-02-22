Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Down 6.7%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 685,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 763,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

HOUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $672.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

