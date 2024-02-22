Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.500–0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 1,652,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

