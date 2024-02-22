Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

AAOI stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.35. 5,562,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,653. The company has a market cap of $723.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.05. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 235,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,163 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after buying an additional 423,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.