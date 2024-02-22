Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
AAOI stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.35. 5,562,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,653. The company has a market cap of $723.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.05. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.
In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AAOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.
