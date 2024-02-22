Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.330–0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.0 million-$46.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.2 million.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,653. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $723.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.05.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,163 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after buying an additional 423,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 246,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 178,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

