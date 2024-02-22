Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $525,111,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

ADM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.70. 6,492,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,969,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

