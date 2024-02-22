Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Sells $200,523.75 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $200,523.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,549,571.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,538,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 0.92. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2,227.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 278.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 597.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

