Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $140.00

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 140.10 ($1.76), with a volume of 5628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.86).

Arecor Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.61. The firm has a market cap of £44.41 million, a P/E ratio of -475.81 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

