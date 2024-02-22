Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-5.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

AWI stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.42. 197,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.40. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $120.16.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

