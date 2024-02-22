Art de Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $219.17 Million (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Art de Finance has a market cap of $219.17 million and $439,486.28 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Art de Finance token can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00003508 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance’s genesis date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,636,284 tokens. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 121,636,283.941839 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 1.69488131 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $415,375.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Art de Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

