Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

APAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $42.60. 339,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,872. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.84%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.