ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Down 7.2%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.23 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 54.75 ($0.69). 164,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,214% from the average session volume of 12,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.74).

ASA International Group Stock Down 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £54.75 million, a P/E ratio of 782.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Activity at ASA International Group

In related news, insider Karin Kersten purchased 74,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £34,967.53 ($44,028.62). Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

ASA International Group Company Profile

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. It provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

