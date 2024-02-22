Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Softbank Group CORP. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after acquiring an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,241,781 shares of company stock valued at $526,545,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,941. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.