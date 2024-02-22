Asset Dedication LLC Buys 3,613 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $4.99 on Thursday, hitting $251.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,811. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $252.21. The stock has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

