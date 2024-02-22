Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 762,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,559. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $59.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.