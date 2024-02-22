Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $9.39 on Thursday, reaching $466.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,200. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $467.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.86 and a 200-day moving average of $418.68. The company has a market capitalization of $373.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

