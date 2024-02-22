Asset Dedication LLC Has $5.38 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CAT traded up $5.03 on Thursday, reaching $322.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,970. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $334.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.66 and its 200 day moving average is $276.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.