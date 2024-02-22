Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,040. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.