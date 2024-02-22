Asset Dedication LLC Sells 9,371 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.69. 1,028,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,473. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $111.79.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

