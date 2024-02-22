Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.45 EPS.

AVNS stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $905.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51.

Separately, TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

