Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading Down 1.8%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.46 and last traded at $18.75. 9,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 4,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Avidbank Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $146.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

