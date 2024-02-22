Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $340.00

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 348.89 ($4.39), with a volume of 26884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.47).

Avingtrans Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of £110.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,752.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 372.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 384.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

