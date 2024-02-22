Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 508.80 ($6.41).

AV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 472 ($5.94) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 495 ($6.23) to GBX 485 ($6.11) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Aviva alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AV

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aviva Price Performance

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.48) per share, for a total transaction of £5,481 ($6,901.28). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aviva stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 445.60 ($5.61). 4,194,351 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,228.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 430.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 409.62.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.