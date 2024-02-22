Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 508.80 ($6.41).
AV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 472 ($5.94) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 495 ($6.23) to GBX 485 ($6.11) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AV
Insiders Place Their Bets
Aviva Price Performance
Aviva stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 445.60 ($5.61). 4,194,351 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,228.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 430.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 409.62.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.