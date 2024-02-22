B. Riley Financial Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) by 297.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,349,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254,249 shares during the quarter. Lilium accounts for approximately 1.0% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Lilium worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LILM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lilium by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Lilium by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lilium by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Lilium has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Lilium Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

